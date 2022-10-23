News

Marvelous Monday forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Enjoy one more warm day before cooler temperatures arrive Tuesday.



Tonight: Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall to the low 50s overnight.

Monday: Enjoy another beautiful day under partly sunny skies with temperatures warming to the upper 70s. Winds will pick up Monday afternoon becoming breezy.

Monday night: Clouds, winds, and rain chances will increase overnight.

Tuesday: A few spotty showers are possible early Tuesday however the best chance of rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon. Numerous showers and a few storms are likely Tuesday afternoon. Expect a breezy, wet, and slightly cooler conditions Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s.



8-day forecast: The active weather pattern continues into Wednesday. Cooler conditions will settle in midweek expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Prepare for colder nights as temperatures once again fall to the 30s Wednesday night. Enjoy a dry end to the week rain chances will return Saturday.