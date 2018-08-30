Massive recall of nasal mist, baby oral gels at CVS, Walgreens, Rite-Aid

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Product Quest Manufacturing is expanding its recall to all lots of nasal products and baby oral gels made at its Holy Hil, Florida facility due to a possible microbial contamination.

This covers products sold by several companies and as house brands for the following stores:

Walgreens

CVS

Meijer

Dollar General

Rexall

Family Dollar

Rite-Aid

Harmon

There are no reports of illness and the company says the recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.

According to the FDA, “repetitive use of a nasal spray or other nasal product containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening in certain patient populations, such as those with cystic fibrosis or immune-compromised individuals.”

Similarly, “repetitive use of an oral gel product containing a pathogen can potentially lead to colonization and subsequent infection which can be life threatening in certain patient populations, including babies or very young children.”

Anyone with these products should return them for a refund. Anyone with questions can call Product Quest at 704-939-4342, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

Click here for complete recall information and a full list of recalled items, lot numbers, and expiration dates.