Home/Latest News, National, News/Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park

News

Massive redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park

by:
Posted:

MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT PARK, Calif. (AP) — A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting Muir Woods National Monument in California on Christmas Eve, authorities said Thursday.

Subhradeep Dutta, 28, of Edina, Minnesota, died while walking on a marked dirt trail with two other people in the park north of San Francisco famous for its towering trees, according to the Marin County coroner’s office and a spokesman for the park.

Dutta was pinned by the trunk of the 200-foot-tall (61-meter-tall) tree and died at the scene. The trunk measured more than 4 feet (1 meter) in diameter.

A woman injured by falling debris was taken to the hospital. A man hiking with the group escaped injury.

Dutta described himself on social media as a software engineer who enjoys traveling and taking occasional hikes. On his Facebook page, he posted photos of himself visiting natural wonders in the U.S., including Rocky Mountain National Park and the Grand Canyon.

The tree that killed Dutta fell close to sunset, when the park was about to close. Alex Shepard told KPIX-TV that he and his mother were finishing their hike when they heard a “colossal noise” and saw the tree come down.

“I initially thought it was like an earthquake or something. I had no idea. I had never heard a sound like that,” Shepard said.

The tree fell following a series of winter storms over the past two weeks.

“This is a very rare and isolated event that may have occurred due to wet ground from recent winter storms, around the roots of the tree,” park spokesman Charles Strickfaden said in an email.

Redwood trees have shallow root systems that extend over 100 feet from the base. They thrive in moist, coastal climates where their roots intertwine with the roots of other redwoods.

Almost a million visitors visit the park each year. It was open Thursday and only the areas affected by debris from the fallen tree were closed to the public.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

by: Jenny DreaslerJenny Dreasler /

I

It was a terrifying night for people who live inside Pangea Prairie Apartments near 46th and Arlington
Read the Full Article

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

by: Dan KleinDan Klein /

I

Thomas Minar, 56, was arrested on Jan. 6.

Read the Full Article

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The new deal amounts to $1.5 million over the next three years.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

Top Video /

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

Top Video /

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

News /

Indiana House bill would give driver’s cards to undocumented immigrants

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.