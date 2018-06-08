Mayor calls for more study of North Split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of members of the public attended Thursday night’s City-County Council Public Works committee meeting that began with a discussion of INDOT’s proposals for upgrades to the North Split.

Those in attendance heard from Kevin Osburn from Rundell Ernstberger Associates and Meg Storrow from Storrow Kinsella Associates, representing the Rethink 65/70 group, as well as from Mayor Joe Hogsett, in the form of a letter he asked a councilor to be read at the meeting.

Rethink 65/70’s presentation argued to stabilize the North Split in its current form and take 3-5 years to create a long-term solution concerned with more than “moving cars and alleviating congestion” and that any rebuild scenario needs to create a “a new front door for the city and the state” and consider regional public transit plans.

Osburn said the group sent a formal letter to INDOT on Wednesday, when comments on the department’s upgrade concepts were due.

When Councilor Monroe Gray asked how the development fit within the state’s budget for the project, Osburn said the group thought funding needed to be part of the long-term study: “We don’t have a solution — we have ideas. We think those ideas all need to be vetted and cost needs to be one of those elements that is studied. We also think that some of these solutions often revenue opportunities to help offset what might be some additional cost.”

Councilor Zach Adamson read a letter from Mayor Joe Hogsett to Kia Gillette, the environmental project manager at HNTB, an infrastructure solutions firm hired by INDOT.

Adamson said Hogsett wanted the letter read to the committee and the public present at the meeting.

At the beginning of the letter, Hogsett said he appreciated INDOT’s willingness to listen to community concerns and complete their system-level analysis of the downtown interstate system. He said the concepts INDOT studied provided a sense of what’s possible and that innovative solutions could be delivered on a reasonable timeline. He also said it was clear INDOT wanted to get back to their work “aimed at rehabilitating the North Split,” agreeing with the need for repairs to ongoing hazards but recounting the impact of the interstate on downtown neighborhoods:

“The INDOT system-level analysis has fueled community-wide conversations about the future of the interstate system, a system whose construction over half a century ago forever changed the character of downtown Indianapolis. Downtown neighborhoods recovered slowly over four decades to become some of the most valuable residential property in Marion County, if not the entire state.

“I urge INDOT to minimize the harm to downtown neighborhoods while striving to ‘maintain the existing interchange in a safe, functioning condition.’ As the design process unfolds over the next several months, I will ask INDOT to keep the interstate within the existing broad roadbed, make the necessary bridge repairs to address valid safety concerns and make short-term repairs to allow further exploration of long-term, system-wide concepts and build a project that does not preclude future construction of those concepts. Above all, I will stress the state must continue to seek public input for a project that must strike an appropriate balance between the needs of downtown residents and suburban commuters.”

As the letter came to a close, many in the full meeting room broke into applause.

“We have an entire room on the side that is also full,” Adamson said about the public turnout.

Council President Vop Osili thanked the presenters for the unpaid time they’d spent on the proposal and said the city and the administration took the project seriously.

“We understand that connectivity — visual and physical connectivity — is essential in this,” Osili said.

Watch Rethink 65/70’s presentation at the City-County Council meeting and hear Mayor Hogsett’s full letter about the North Split project.