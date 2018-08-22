Mayor, Chief respond to recent violent weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After one of the deadliest weekends in Indianapolis in 2018, the mayor and chief of police took questions Wednesday ahead of their scheduled monthly Public Safety Walk.

Reporters pressed the public officials for solutions to the violent trends, as the city is tracking to set the record for the most homicides in one year for the fourth year in a row.

“Last night we had no homicides. The night before we had three. It underscores the random nature of the violence,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Criminal activity is extraordinary random.”

However, given the upward trend of Indianapolis violence in the last half-decade, many argue Indy’s crime isn’t randomly up and down. It’s consistently up.

“The truth is last weekend was a bad weekend. The truth is also we could go five or six days without a homicide. That’s not unusual,” Mayor Hogsett restated.

IMPD officers are currently investigating seven recent homicides between Saturday and Monday.

A man was fatally shot at Club Krave on Saturday morning. Saturday evening, a shooting killed another man near West 34th and Moller

Sunday morning a man was found in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound on Nimitz Drive. Sunday evening, a 45-year-old woman was fatally stabbed near 21st Street and Capitol Avenue.

Monday evening a 24-year-old Papa Johns delivery driver was fatally shot at 30th Street and German Church Road. Two hours later, a 36-year-old man was was shot and killed near East Michigan and North Lasalle. Also on Monday, IMPD officers discovered the body of a 26-year-old man ditched behind a strip mall near West Washington and Lynhurst.

Chief Bryan Roach says arrests have been made in two of these cases thanks to tips and good detective work.

“It was the public keeping their eyes open and feeling comfortable coming forward with information that allowed that arrests to happen,” Chief Roach said.

Mayor Hogsett echoed the IMPD’s continued call for witness and informant information on open investigations.

“IMPD is doing an outstanding job in its investigation and in following up on tips,” Hogsett said. “There are no better safety protectors for neighborhoods than the neighbors themselves. They are the eyes and ears that our community needs. We’re all in this together.”

Other than sometimes uncooperative witnesses and tipsters, Chief Roach explained officer communication and human-technology interaction have been hurdles in the department, but they’re working to address those issues.

“Chief Knect, every morning at 9 o’clock, talks with all the different commanders and the only thing they talk about is the violence that occurred within in the last 24 hours. And they set missions for these officers so now officers rather than doing random patrol, which has been the base of our police department for so long, you’re starting to get the mindset of where do they need to be and when do they need to be there.”

The Mayor pointed out the city has operated under a balanced budget for two years, and says his plan of action is still to fund community anti-violence groups. He said the city now has a record amount of crime prevention money for 2019, estimating the sum at $4 million.

“Those grants are going to be operative by September 1. We’re going to have 4 to 6 different organizations doing community activities to help reduce the gun violence. I think that we’re going to be able to turn a corner,” Hogsett said.

Neither mentioned specific changes to their plans since the especially violent weekend. Five of the week’s cases remain unsolved. To submit a tip to IMPD, call Crime Stoppers are 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

You can also submit a tip online anytime at their website.

