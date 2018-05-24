Mayor, FOP, Bailey family talk about police-community relations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The daughter of an unarmed man shot and killed by two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers last year wants to meet with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett about police officer training.

Erica Bailey spoke hours after Hogsett talked for the first time about those officers being allowed to stay on the force, even though they shot and killed Aaron Bailey on June 29.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the merit board declared the two officers should not be fired. The reaction continues to pour in along with pledges to change how things work to improve police community relations and safety.

“How do we keep protecting the brave men and women of IMPD while at the same time addressing what I consider some legitimate concerns that have been raised by the community?” Hogsett said.

It’s a question he thinks needs answered to move forward as a city and could shed light on possible changes to the merit board.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police said no change is needed.

“One thing this tragedy and subsequent public discussion revealed is the need to better understand the do’s and the don’ts in police encounters,” said FOP president Rick Snyder.

In a new campaign, the FOP said it is investing $25,000 to create videos and lesson plans to better educate people on safe police-citizen interactions.

One theme being “comply now, complain later,” Snyder said.

The Bailey family held a new conference and said the strategy is no good.

“They need to be focusing more on themselves than on the community,” Erica Bailey said. “Clearly don’t worry about what we’re doing. Your officers need more training.”

As for the merit board, the Bailey family attorney, Craig Karpe, said city attorneys have a conflict of interest and should not try merit board cases because they also defend officers in civil lawsuits.

“It’s an inherent fault in the system and we’d like to see an independent councilor to get this conflict of interest out,” Karpe said.

Also, the Bailey family had a specific problem with the city attorneys not pushing back on what they said was a false claim made by the lawyer representing the two IMPD officers.

Karpe said that lawyer falsely claimed Bailey was convicted of an armed robbery, which could have impacted the judgment of the merit board.

When asked about some of the allegations made by Karpe, Hogsett said since the Baileys and Karpe are part of a civil lawsuit against the city, he cannot comment on any potential aspects of pending litigation.