Mayor Hogsett announces campaign, upgrades for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Hogsett announced a new campaign to help raise money for upgrades at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

This announcement was made in honor of a larger event to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s historic speech in Indianapolis.

“We are grateful for the work that the Kennedy King Memorial Initiative does to spread the messages of justice that Dr. King and Senator Kennedy dedicated their lives to,” Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks said. “We want to thank Mayor Hogsett and the City of Indianapolis for their support for this capital campaign to raise some much-needed funds for the park.”

The goal is to raise $5 million for renovations. The city of Indianapolis will contribute $1 million to the campaign.

The focus of this investment will be centered around the 19th street corridor to create new sidewalks, lighting and walkways.