Mayor Hogsett, community leaders to break ground on Community Justice Campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett will be joined by community leaders to break ground on the Community Justice Campus.

The campus will be home to a new jail, sheriff’s office, courthouse, and assessment and intervention center. It’s all part of a catalyst for the mayor’s criminal justice reform.

The groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at 2950 Prospect Street. Joining Mayor Hogsett will be Marion County Sheriff John Layton, members of the City-County Council and Citizens Energy Group CEO Jeff Harrison, among others.

You can stream the event at wishtv.com and on our Facebook page.

Click here for more.