News

Mayor Hogsett proposes 2023 fiscal budget to council, $100M increase from 2022 budget

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The mayor’s fiscal budget proposal, presented to the City-Council Monday, hits on four main areas; expansion of the violence reduction strategy, infrastructure investments, education, and property tax relief. This year’s budget proposal sees a $100 million increase from last fiscal year.

“I’m submitting a budget package tonight that will do all of these things, and more, while maintaining strong reserves, and ensuring that the budget you all consider tonight will be balanced for the sixth consecutive year in a row,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

In the mayor’s proposal, IMPD has the authorization to hire up to 1,843 officers. It also focuses heavily on police recruitment, upping first year officers pay to more than $61,000, including a $10,000 signing bonus.

“The hope is that it’s going to encourage new officers, but also lateral officers, to come over. We’re already seeing an increase in that,” said IMPD Chief of Police Randall Taylor.

The mayor also laid out a massive five year, $1.158 billion infrastructure plan. Streets, bridges, trails, and sidewalks will get $849 million of that, and $309 million allocated to drainage, dams and levees, and culverts.

“The mayor has made this a priority, and we’ve moved from a situation where in 2016, we invested about $100 million in transportation and storm water combined. Next year we’ll invest about $400 million in transportation and storm water combined,” said Director of Department of Public Works, Dan Parker.

The mayor’s proposal lays out a one-time property tax credit for Marion County single family home owners.

Properties worth $0 to $250,000 will receive a $150 one-time credit on their bill. Properties worth $250,000 to $400,000 will receive a $100 credit.

“Understanding the challenges Marion County residents are facing with inflation and gas prices, it seemed like a critical way to give back to residents while understanding the challenges they’re facing, while also understanding the city’s continual financial stability, which allows us to do something like this,” said the mayor’s Chief of Staff, Taylor Schaffer.

The 2023 fiscal budget makes a commitment to education as well with a $1 million investment in the new Circle City Readers program. That program partners with community organizations to provide science based reading tutoring to K-3 Marion County students.