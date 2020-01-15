Top Video

Mayor wants to allocate $250,000 to protect renters’ rights

Indianapolis mayor proposes tenant protection initiative

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Wednesday unveiled a new plan to help renters across the city.

Together with Indiana Legal Services and the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana, the city wants to allocate $250,000 in new funding to protect tenant rights.

Under the initiative, the city would launch a tenant information hotline and create the tenant legal assistance project to help renters who have had their rights violated by a landlord. The initiative would also require landlords to provide notice to tenants of their rights and responsibilities.

Hogsett said, “The villains here are not many responsible landlords and property owners throughout our city, rather, those few that have failed to hold up their end of the bargain.”

The plan will go before the City-County Council later this month. If approved, the hotline and assistance project would launch this spring.

