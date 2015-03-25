McCartney, Metallica to headline Chicago’s Lollapalooza 2015

CHICAGO (AP) – Paul McCartney, Metallica and Sam Smith will be among 130 acts at this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell said Florence + the Machine, Bassnectar and The Weeknd are also on the lineup.

Farrell says “young talented artists will be performing alongside legends.”

McCartney will be making his first appearance at Lollapalooza, while Metallica is taking a stage for the first time since 1996.

Others performing include Kaskade, Alesso, NERO, Dillon Francis, Carnage, Nicky Romero and DJ Snake.

Farrell says the lineup contains “fresh faces,” including MisterWives, Ryn Weaver, Catfish and Bottlemen.

The festival, taking place July 31 to Aug. 2, marks its 11-year anniversary in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Festival officials say three-day general admission tickets sold out within an hour. Single-day general admission tickets remain. Click here to find out more.