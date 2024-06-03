McCordsville man steals tractor after ditching stolen vehicle; later found urinating in roadway

Derrick Jordan, 20, was arrested on May 31, 2024, after he stole a tractor after ditching a stolen Lexus at a nearby rest stop. (Provided Photos/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A McCordsville man was arrested Friday evening after police say he stole a tractor right after abandoning a stolen Lexus at a rest stop.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest on Saturday.

Deputies say dispatch received a 911 around 6:52 p.m. Friday about a man who stole a tractor near the intersection of Lowell Road and County Road North 250 West.

The caller added that the man drove the tractor several hundred yards into a field before being caught by the tractor owner and running away on foot.

The man, identified as Derrick Jordan, 20, was caught by deputies urinating in the middle of a road. Jordan ran from deputies but was quickly taken into custody.

Deputies say while they searched Jordan, they found a key to a Lexus passenger car and multiple registration cards for the Lexus in his pocket. Investigators learned later that the Lexus was reported stolen from McCordsville. The car was eventually found abandoned in a nearby rest stop parking lot.

Jordan was taken to the Bartholomew County jail and faces charges for two counts of theft, public indecency, and resisting law enforcement. He was being held on a 48-hour hold.

McCordsville is in Hancock County, an hour north of where the tractor theft took place.