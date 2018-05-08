McDonald’s employee critically injured after being pinned between vehicles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A McDonald’s employee was in critical condition after being pinned between two cars in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Investigators say a minivan and a truck were asked to pull forward around 3 p.m. Monday to wait for food at the McDonalds near 71st Street and Keystone Avenue. That’s when an employee walked between the vehicles after his shift.

The driver of the truck told investigators his foot got stuck under the gas pedal, causing him to rear end the van and pinning the employee between them.

The employee was taken to the hospital with severe injuries to his legs and feet. No citations were issued in the crash.