McDonald’s plans to speed up drive-thru with new tech

CNN) — McDonald’s is hoping new technology at the drive-thru will have you saying, “I’m lovin’ it.”

The fast-food giant agreed to buy a start-up company called Apprente, which specializes in conversational, voice-based ordering technology.

Which means the drive-thru is going high-tech.

The hope is it’ll make ordering faster, easier and more accurate.

Apparently, the technology will understand different accents.

No word on how many jobs might be lost or when this latest technology will hit your Micky D’s drive-thru.

