McGuire Sponsel acquires North Carolina firm

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis-based specialty tax consulting firm McGuire Sponsel has acquired Align Global Consulting in North Carolina. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Founder and President of Align Global Consulting Sean King will join McGuire Sponsel and lead the firm’s new International Tax practice line.
International tax will be a new addition to McGuire Sponsel’s tax services and the company says the move will enable “local and regional leading CPA firms to fill a void with a strategic approach.”

As a result of the merge, McGuire Sponsel will offer advising in global expansion, global business structuring, cross-border transactions including transfer pricing and international tax planning for outbound and inbound investments.

“The acquisition of Align Global furthers McGuire Sponsel’s partnership promise to be the leading technical resource to regional and local CPA firms,” said TJ Sponsel II, McGuire Sponsel Managing Shareholder. “Our clients have expressed a true need for a critical and complex international tax solution. Align Global’s technical experience, cultural and commercial awareness and appreciation for the CPA/client relationship made it the obvious choice to bring a solution to the market.”

