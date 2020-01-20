Top Video

Meal Prep Monday: Annessa’s Batch-Cooked Ground Beef

Meal Prep Monday: Annessa's Batch-Cooked Ground Beef

by: Annessa Chumbley
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this Meal Prep Monday, Annessa is getting ready for a week of recipes using ground beef.  

All week on “All Indiana,” Annessa will share five easy ways to use this prepped protein throughout the week.

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes

3 pounds grass-fed ground beef
1 large onion (about 2 cups), cut into 1/2-inch dice
1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

  1. Heat a 6-quart pot over medium high heat. Add ground beef, onion and salt. Let cook 10 minutes.
  2. Stir gently, breaking larger pieces into smaller pieces with the back of the spoon. Let cook additional 10 minutes or until ground beef is no longer pink.
  3. Remove from heat and drain excess fat. Cool and portion for storing.

Notes:

  • Don’t overwork the ground beef! Stirring or mixing too much makes the protein a lot tougher.
  • Uncooked ground beef can be stored up to 2 days in the refrigerator before cooking. Use it or lose it!

Servings Per Recipe: about 15
Serving Size: 1/2 cup or 2.5 ounces

Nutritional Information: Calories 201, Total Fat 13 g, Saturated Fat 5.6 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.0 g, Monounsaturated Fat 0.0 g, Cholesterol 64.0 mg,
Sodium 188.7 mg, Potassium 35.3 mg, Total Carbohydrate 1.9 g,
Dietary Fiber 0.4 g, Sugars 0.0 g, Protein 17.1 g

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

