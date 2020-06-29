2 doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine more effective than 1, study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two doses of is more effective than one, results from a preliminary study show.

The vaccine, AZD1222, was developed by Oxford University and tested in pigs at Britain’s Pirbright Institute. The results of the trial showed that pigs given an initial shot of AZD1222 followed by a booster shot 28 days later showed a higher immune response compared to pigs who only received one injection.

“These results look encouraging that administering two injections with the same vaccine boosts antibody response that can neutralize the virus,” Dr. Bryan Charleston, director of the Pirbright Institute, said in a news release.

Specifically, researchers saw an increase in neutralizing antibodies. Neutralizing antibodies are a powerful immune response because they not only bind to foreign agents that invade the body, but they attach in a way that blocks the infection from spreading. Neutralizing antibodies are highly effective in protecting against future infections.

Over 100 COVID-19 vaccines are currently being tested worldwide, but this study raises the question: Will a vaccine against the coronavirus grant lifelong immunity? Or, will the protective effects weaken over time? In an interview with Belgian radio station, Bel RTL, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot was quoted as saying the company’s vaccine “will last about one year.”

Pigs have been used in the past to develop vaccines against the flu. The animals are more physiologically similar to humans in terms of body weight and metabolic rate, Pirbright researchers said in a statement. Positive research outcomes in pig trials are highly predictive of positive outcomes in human trials, they add.

Human clinical trials to test AZD1222 are underway, and scientists hope to have results available to the public in the coming months.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 24, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.