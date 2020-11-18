2 hours of screen time per day linked to depression in preteens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More screen time is linked to depression and anxiety in preteens and doctors are urging parents to set limits. According to a new study, adolescents who spend more than two hours per day using technology are more likely to suffer from poor mental health.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Cameual Wright, market medical director at CareSource, about the dangers of too much internet browsing, social media scrolling and computer gaming.

“We know that as adolescents and young people spend more time on these devices they start to get isolated because they are typically solo activities and they end up missing out on very important social engagement and connection to other people,” she said.

Wright discourages social isolation and recommends parents encourage other forms of entertainment such as sports, the arts and other community programs. Engagement in these activities is linked to better mental health. She also says human connection is critical for adolescent development and emotional growth.

