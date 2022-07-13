Medical

2 ‘probable’ cases of monkeypox reported in Marion County

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand June 5, 2003. (Photo Courtesy of CDC/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health officials in Marion County say two “probable” cases of monkeypox have been reported in the county.

The Marion County Public Health Department made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

“Even though the risk of transmission is very low here, we all need to be aware of the facts about this virus, including risk factors and how it’s spread,” Virginia A. Caine, M.D., director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, said in a statement. “We are still learning more about monkeypox and encourage anyone with concerns about their health to contact a primary care physician or healthcare provider.”

According to the CDC, there are now ten cases in Indiana and 929 total in the United States.

Monkeypox symptoms include a rash that may look like pimples or blisters.