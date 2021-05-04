Medical

5 everyday activities fully vaccinated people are afraid to do

LEEK, ENGLAND - APRIL 12: Amanda Sidley, owner of Bronte's Hair Boutique, colors a customers hair after reopening on April 12, 2021 in Leek, England. England has taken a significant step in easing its lockdown restrictions, with non-essential retail, beauty services, gyms and outdoor entertainment venues among the businesses given the green light to re-open with coronavirus precautions in place. Pubs and restaurants are also allowed open their outdoor areas, with no requirements for patrons to order food when buying alcoholic drinks. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Over 100 million Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

But even with an average of 94% effectiveness, many remain cautious about doing everyday activities they did pre-pandemic.

Invisibly is a data analytics company run by neuroscientists. Researchers polled over 1,000 people asking them to answer one question: What activity are you willing to go out and do today/right now?

Sixty-three percent said they feel safe getting a haircut. Sixty-one percent said they feel safe going to the dentist. Fifty-five percent said they were comfortable either going back to work or dining out while 47% said they would go back to the gym. The authors of the report also found men are more willing to return to these activities compared to women.

While these numbers are up from July 2020, researchers say the U.S. has not made as much progress in returning to normal as they had predicted.