A respiratory illness targeting young children is emerging, and it’s not COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A respiratory virus targeting young children is circulating and it’s not COVID-19. The virus typically appears in the winter months, but is spreading in warm weather leaving doctors puzzled and concerned. Health experts call it respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Symptoms include runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, wheezing, fever and sneezing.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the virus passes through air droplets. It lives on surfaces like doorknobs and tables. Children also spread the virus even after they are no longer symptomatic. Although mortality rates in healthy infants with RSV is less than point five percent it can reach up to sixty percent in untreated immunocompromised children.

Infections are up and thriving in warm-weather southern states. But it’s typically a fall and winter illness leaving doctors baffled. Whether it makes its way north to Indiana currently remains unknown. News 8 spoke with pediatric specialist at Franciscan Health, Dr. Brittani Corbiserio, to get her take the sudden summer surge and what parents need to know.

