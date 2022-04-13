Medical

Actor, comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s death explained

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fans were shocked and heartbroken after hearing the news about actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s unexpected passing on Tuesday.

His death was the result of heart complications from myotonic dystrophy, a disorder that results in progressive muscle wasting.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Vijay Rao, cardiologist at Franciscan Health, about the connection between myotonic dystrophy and the heart.

“It’s a genetic disease. About one in two people will get this disease from a parent who is affected by it,” Rao said. “It affects the muscles throughout the body. And, of course, the heart is one of those muscles. So, there can be heart complications associated with this disease.”

Essentially, Gottfried’s heart was pumping at a rate too fast for the blood supply to properly circulate and get to his organs, resulting in ventricular tachycardia, a kind of abnormal heart rhythm.

Symptoms of myotonic dystrophy include muscle weakness in the face, hands or legs as well as walking differently because of weakened muscles. It can lead to metabolic issues such as diabetes.

Myotonic dystrophy doesn’t always have to end in death, Rao says. People with the condition can be saved, but only if action, such as the use of a defibrillator, is taken immediately.