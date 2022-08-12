Medical

Actor Ashton Kutcher opens up about rare autoimmune disorder, says he’s lucky to be alive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ashton Kutcher, best known for his role as Michael Kelso in the hit comedy, “That 70’s Show”, MTV’s “Punked”, and a slew of Hollywood rom coms is prompting conversations about an autoimmune disorder by publicly sharing his battle.

The condition is called vasculitis. Kutcher revealed he was diagnosed back in 2020, which caused him hearing, sight, and mobility struggles for a year.

In this episode of All Indiana Health Spotlight, WISH-TV’s medical reporter Dr. Mary Gillis explains the autoimmune disorder, signs and symptoms and when it’s time to see a doctor.