Medical

Actor Ashton Kutcher opens up about rare autoimmune disorder, says he’s lucky to be alive

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Ashton Kutcher, best known for his role as Michael Kelso in the hit comedy, “That 70’s Show”, MTV’s “Punked”, and a slew of Hollywood rom coms is prompting conversations about an autoimmune disorder by publicly sharing his battle.

The condition is called vasculitis. Kutcher revealed he was diagnosed back in 2020, which caused him hearing, sight, and mobility struggles for a year.

In this episode of All Indiana Health Spotlight, WISH-TV’s medical reporter Dr. Mary Gillis explains the autoimmune disorder, signs and symptoms and when it’s time to see a doctor.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

National /

Indiana University, Purdue agree to split IUPUI into two separate schools

Local /

Polio detected in NYC’s sewage, suggesting virus circulating

National /

To prepare for possible monkeypox spread, colleges focus on educating students

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.