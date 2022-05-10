Medical

Addiction specialist provides strategies to quit smoking as smokers brace for menthol ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Food and Drug Administration is taking action to ban menthol cigarettes and smokers who prefer these tobacco products are not happy.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Cynthia Meneghini, physician and addiction specialist at Community Health Network, who says it’s likely addicts will go through major withdrawal and offers suggestions on how to quit now to minimize withdrawal effects.

“It’s very important to prepare,” she said. “If you’re the only smoker in your house, make sure to get everyone else to support you. If there is more than one smoker in your house, both of you should quit at the same time and help each other out. The other thing to know is that there are wonderful quit lines like 1-800-QUIT NOW, which is part of the Indiana quit network.”

Meneghini adds anti-smoking medications, social support groups and even hypnosis have been shown to help people quit.

She goes on to say she has worked with many patients who have quit smoking and recovery is 100 percent possible.