Alarming number of doctors admit to drinking, using drugs on the job

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new report, 14% of doctors admit to using drugs or alcohol while working to cope with burnout.

Researchers say the pandemic is to blame. Since COVID-19 began, the number of frontline workers struggling with anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder has skyrocketed leading them to turn to unhealthy coping habits.

“The pandemic has dramatically impacted the well-being and mental health of healthcare workers in the U.S,” Noah Nordheimer, Founder and CEO of All Points North, wrote in the 2022 State of Mental Health: American Healthcare Workers Report. “Many healthcare professionals are witnessing more suffering and death than ever before. The frequency and intensity of this exposure are causing an unprecedented amount of trauma and stress, leading to high levels of burnout.”

One-thousand U.S. healthcare workers ages 22 and older were surveyed between July 19, 2022 and July 25, 2022. Findings showed 14% of physicians admitted to drinking or using controlled substances at work within the past three months. Twenty-percent indicated they drink alcohol or other controlled substances multiple times per day while 17% said they do so at least once daily.

The troubling numbers show healthcare workers are at their breaking point, but many are refusing help for several reasons: 32% say they don’t have enough time, 23% fear losing their license, and 14% don’t want to admit they have a problem.

“Unfortunately, the healthcare industry has been slow to respond to the growing demand for behavioral health services, often treating mental health as secondary to physical health,” Nordeimer adds. “Our lack of action has pushed us to a critical moment on the precipice of collapse. We cannot waste any more time. We must put mental health on par with physical health by recognizing mental health as a fundamental human right, an indicator of overall health, and a protected industry standard,” Nordheimer said.