American Heart Association teams up with Colts to help kids get more active

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The American Heart Association is teaming up with the Indianapolis Colts in an effort to get kids more active.

Sept. 26th kicks off the NFL Play 60 program–a competition where schools’ across the state will be competing against one another for a chance to win some serious cash.

The challenge? Be the most physically active school in Indiana.

According to AHA, the grant with the NFL Play 60 program is where they encourage kids to get active for 60 minutes.

Sunni Rossi, youth market director at the AHA Indiana Branch, told News 8. “Schools can track their numbers and kids get really excited. When they complete the Play 60 program, the teachers can apply for a grant. There will be 32 grants given across the country–one for each NFL market.”

Rossi says the NFL Play 60 program is tied directly to the American Heart Association’s mission. She hopes the challenge will inspire kids to get excited about fitness, take ownership of their health and have fun doing it.

The challenge starts next week and concludes Oct. 26th. The winner will receive a $1,000 grant from the American Heart Association and the Colts to go towards new physical activity equipment for their school.