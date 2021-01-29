American Lung Association urges teens to quit smoking amid pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Lung Association has a special warning for teens with a smoking habit, and the group hopes its message is loud and clear: If there is any time to quit, that time is now.

Nick Torres, Indiana’s advocacy director for the American Lung Association, says coronavirus cases around the state are more common in areas where tobacco use is high. It doesn’t matter whether it’s cigarettes or e-cigarettes; both are just as damaging.

“Whether you’re heating a chemical in a vaping pen or burning some other tobacco product … that’s hurting your lungs, especially this year. We know that smoking is bad for your immune system. So, this year of all years COVID-19 has really shined a light on the importance of lung health.”

Indiana ranks 48th in the country when it comes to public health issues, according to a new report published by the organization, and Torres emphasizes how important it is for state leaders to allocate funding toward helping teens reduce their smoking habits.

Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 34 more COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 9,504. A total of 619,995 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

