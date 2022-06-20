Medical

Americans report being stress-free for just minutes a day

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new survey, Americans are seriously slacking on self-care. 

Researchers at OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people and asked them to estimate how much time they spent feeling relaxed per day. 

Forty-seven % responded that just 40 minutes were spent on ‘me time.’ A good workout topped the list with 36% saying exercise is their activity of choice. Close behind, was listening to music at 35% and 33% of respondents prefer to take a walk. 

