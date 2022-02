Medical

Ascension St. Vincent cardiologist provides advice for exercising in the cold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Though people are more inclined to stay inside with the cold weather, doctors say there are benefits to exercising outside in the winter.

Dr. Rafael Garcia-Cortes, a cardiologist with Ascension St. Vincent, visited Daybreak on Saturday to offer advice and explain why exercising in the cold is beneficial.

Garcia-Cortes discussed the best way to warm up, warning signs to watch for and ways to exercise other than running.

