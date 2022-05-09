Medical

Ascension St. Vincent to offer free skin cancer checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone concerned about the possibility of skin cancer is invited to get checked during a free clinic hosted by Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

Dermatologists will perform skin checks by appointment May 16 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Joshua Max Simon Primary Care Center. Insurance is not required.

Skin biopsies are not included. Patients will receive a copy of their skin check result and be offered a follow-up appointment with a dermatologist, if needed.

The number of appointments is limited. To schedule an appointment, call the Ascension St. Vincent CARELine at 888-338-2273 on any weekday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, more skin cancers are diagnosed in the United States each year than all other cancers combined, and 1 in 5 Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime.

Here are the ‘ABCs’ of skin cancer that should keep in mind when it comes to detecting signs of the disease:

A – Asymmetry – One half of the mole/skin spot is unlike the other half.

Everyone is at risk of skin cancer, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. Protect yourself from UV rays by using sunscreen daily and conduct regular ‘ABCDE’ skin self-exams.