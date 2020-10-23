AstraZeneca resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial in US

FILE - This Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo shows a general view of AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. Oxford University says on Saturday, Sept. 12 trials of a coronavirus vaccine that it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will resume, days after being paused due to a reported side-effect in a patient in the U.K. The university said in large trials such as this “it is expected that some participants will become unwell and every case must be carefully evaluated to ensure careful assessment of safety.” (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Friday it’s resumed its coronavirus vaccine clinical trial in the U.S.

The trial was temporarily suspended Sept. 5t when a female study participant experienced adverse neurological side effects after receiving her second dose of the drugmaker’s vaccine.

According to documents obtained by CNN, the 37-year old woman experienced “confirmed transverse myelitis.” The condition damages the nerves resulting in spinal cord inflammation causing pain, muscle weakness, imbalance and other sensory problems.

The AstraZeneca Oxford University coronavirus vaccine candidate, known as AZD1222, is being tested globally. Testing has already resumed in the U.K., Brazil and Japan among other countries.

“The restart of clinical trials across the world is great news as it allows us to continue our efforts to develop this vaccine to help defeat this terrible pandemic,” said Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot in a news statement. “We should be reassured by the care taken by independent regulators to protect the public and ensure the vaccine is safe before it is approved for use.”

According to AstraZeneca’s website, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “reviewed all safety data from trials globally and concluded it was safe to resume the trial.”

