At-home device could detect deadly COVID-19 complication; respiratory therapist weighs in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An at-home personal device might have the potential to detect a serious COVID-19 complication before the disease progresses.

The complication is called “silent hypoxia” and has baffled doctors since April when coronavirus patients came to health care facilities with the condition. Yet, these patients complained of nothing more than feeling slightly ill, giving doctors no reason to think patients were infected with COVID-19.

X-rays revealed the coronavirus had nearly destroyed their lungs to the point their bodies weren’t getting enough oxygen, and the person didn’t even know it, Dr. Richard Levitan, told CNN. Levitan, a 30-year emergency room physician, had been volunteering in New York City hospitals at the time of the interview.

With such extreme lung damage and oxygen deprivation, these patients should be delirious, unconscious or even dead, Levin said.

Hypoxia in and of itself is a dangerous condition when blood isn’t passed from the bloodstream into the organs. Early signs of hypoxia are anxiety, confusion and restlessness. If not addressed, a person’s blood pressure drops causing them to faint or pass out.

But, these COVID-19 patients show none of these signs, which has doctors’ scratching their heads.

A normal range for what’s called “oxygen saturation” — or the percentage of oxygen in the blood passed to the tissues — is 95% to 100%. Anything below 90% is abnormal and dangerous.

An anesthesiologist at a London hospital who spoke with British daily newspaper The Guardian recalled a patient with a saturation level of 30%.

“We obviously thought that was wrong as usually patients are likely to have … cardiac arrest” at that level, said the doctor, who chose to remain anonymous in the interview.

So, how can asymptomatic people determine whether they are experiencing silent hypoxia? With a tool known as a pulse oximeter.

Joseph Boosey, a registered respiratory therapist and a clinical educator of respiratory care at Franciscan Health, told News 8 in an interview that a pulse oximeter is a medical device used to measure the amount of oxygen in a person’s blood that is passed to the tissues,

“Pulse oximeters in the clinical setting and ones approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administratino) for personal home use work the same way,” Boosey said. “Both simply clip onto a person’s finger and within a few seconds can determine the percentage of red blood cells” passing to the tissues.

Benefits of having the device at home include being able to monitor daily oxygen saturation readings. It’s an added indicator of a possible infection and prevents multiple hospital visits for continuous assessment, Boosey continued.

However, pulse oximeters have their drawbacks. While there are many devices that are FDA-approved and sold on the market, the best readings come from a clinical device in the presence of a doctor, and pulse oximeters don’t work equally well on all populations, Boosey added.

“Pulse oximeters designed to work for adults will not work on children, especially young children. Parents should always discuss the topic with their child’s physician before deciding to purchase and use a pulse oximeter with a child.”

