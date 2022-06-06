Medical

Being tall puts you at risk for over 100 diseases, study says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study published in the latest issue of Genetics, being tall can put you at serious risk for over 100 health conditions.

In the largest study of its kind, Colorado scientists analyzed genetic data and the electronic health records of over 250,000 adults. They found a staggering 142 conditions may be linked with height.

People who were taller were more likely to suffer from varicose veins, atrial fibrillation, neuropathy — feelings of numbness in the hands and feet — as well as skin and bone infections.

However, they were less likely to have high blood pressure, high cholesterol and coronary heart disease compared to shorter adults.

“We found evidence that adult height may impact over 100 clinical traits, including conditions associated with poor outcomes and quality of life — peripheral neuropathy, lower extremity ulcers, and chronic venous insufficiency. We conclude that height may be an unrecognized non-modifiable risk factor for several common conditions in adults,” the lead study author, Dr. Sridharan Raghavan, said in a statement.

Authors point out this was an observational study. This means height does not cause chronic illnesses, it is only closely associated with them. More studies examining environmental and behavioral factors are needed to clarify the relationship.