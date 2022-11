Medical

Beverly Hillis 90210 star Brian Austin Green teams up with ‘Stand Strong for Men’s Health’ Program, urges men to get annual health screenings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Beverly Hills 90210 star, Brian Austin Green, partnered with the ‘Stand Strong for Men’s Health’ program, a program designed to educate men about preventative medicine, the importance of getting annual health screenings, and how men can become advocates for their own health.

WISH-TV’s medical reporter Dr. Mary Gillis spoke with Green about his new partnership and the importance of men’s health.

