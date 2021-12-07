Medical

Blood molecule can predict severe COVID-19, study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A simple blood sample may help doctors identify who is at greater risk of COVID-19.

The finding is from a study by German researchers published in the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles.

Scientists assessed blood samples from 54 patients using a COVID-19 registry between April 2020 and February. All patients had various degrees of infection.

Researchers found a molecule responsible for transporting viruses into the cell was higher in blood samples of people with severe cases. The molecule, phophatidylserine, is also a sign of inflammation.

“As a marker, (it) outperformed established lab markers for inflammatory processes in the body … that are currently used for the clinical evaluation of COVID-19,” said the lead study author, Dr. Thomas Brocker, in a news release.

Brocker goes on to say the findings could lead to better COVID-19 diagnoses.