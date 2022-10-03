Medical

Brie, Camembert cheeses recalled due to possible lysteria

Close-up of gourmet cheese plate with Neal's Yard cheddar cheese and Mount Tam triple cream cheese, San Ramon, California, December 15, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Old Europe Cheese Inc. is recalling some brie and Camembert soft cheese products due to possible listeria contamination.

The recall is being issued after six people nationwide became sick with listeria.

The soft cheese products were made in the company’s Michigan facility and distributed to stores in Indiana and nationwide, including Meijer, Fresh Thyme and Whole Foods.

Products recalled from Old Europe Cheese have a “Best if Used by Date” between September 28 and December 14.

Stores may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold the repackaged products to costumers. The repackaged product may not have the original labeling and product information, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA says if you are unsure where your brie and Camembert soft cheese is from, call the store where it was purchased or throw it away.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.