Medical

CDC advises Pfizer, Moderna shots over J&J; Moderna’s chief medical officer reacts to updated recommendation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal health authorities are recommending people not get the Johnson & Johnson shot if Moderna and Pfizer are available.

The change comes as a result of the rising rates of blood clotting linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The agency has investigated nine incidents since April. However, the side effect is incredibly rare, happening in approximately 1 in every 100,000.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Paul Burton, chief medical officer at Moderna, to get his reaction.

“We’re fortunate that we have three highly, highly effective vaccines,” Burton said. “When you go back to the start of the pandemic we had nothing. We would have been happy with vaccines that had 50 % efficacy and we ended up with three highly effective ones. I think as manufacturers right now we need to give that clear simple message to the world that we have great vaccines across the board. People should use them, get vaccinated and get boosted.”

In a statement, Dr. Mathai Mammen, Johnson & Johnson’s head of drug research, said:

“The safety and well-being of those who use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine continues to be our number one priority.”

Mammen goes on to say he looks forward to working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on next steps.