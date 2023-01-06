Medical

Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter.

A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.

The 94 flu deaths is the highest for a flu season since 2019-2020, when Indiana recorded 137 flu-associated deaths.

Four counties have now recorded at least five flu deaths, including 12 in Marion County.

Also Friday, the CDC dropped Indiana into the “high” category for flu activity.

The CDC had listed Indiana as “very high” for the previous four weeks.

