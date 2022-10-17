Medical

CDC issues 1st updated report on flu activity for 2022-2023, warns of dismal season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health experts are warning a rough flu season lies ahead, and data now backs up their claims.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its first updated report on flu activity for the 2022-2023 season.

According to the report, the national flu positivity rate stands at 3.3%, but, in areas of the Southeast, it’s as high as 10%. These numbers, agency officials say, are likely to climb as the cold weather moves in.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who says their dismal warning is based on flu activity in the Southern Hemisphere.

“In Australia, we saw some worrying signs of higher than normal flu seasons,” he said. “We’ve certainly seen that in other parts of the world. South America as well. There are different strains involved. Maybe the strain seen in Australia, we’ve already seen here late last winter or early spring and so it’s a little unclear how it’s going to affect us in the U.S. But certainly, there is a lot of speculation about what we should be bracing ourselves for based on what’s been seen in other parts of the world.”

Doehring says mid-October is an ideal time to get the flu vaccine. He recommends getting the shot now if you haven’t already.