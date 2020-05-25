CDC recommends behavioral strategies to stop COVID-19 amid school reopenings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Summer vacation is quickly approaching, but there’s already talk about the upcoming school year.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released its official report “Considerations for Schools” amid the coronavirus pandemic–considerations the organization hopes state and local officials will implement.

On Monday, Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed., discussed behavioral principles health officials say will reduce the COVID-19 spread, strategies to keep students safe–from plexiglass barriers in the restrooms to foot pedal garbage cans, among other safety measures.

