CDC releases reopening guidelines for schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few weeks ago, The Associated Press leaked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about how schools could or should be reopened in the fall.

Now, those guidelines have officially been released by the CDC.

New 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed., was on Daybreak on Monday to breakdown some of the guidelines.

