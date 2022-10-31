Medical

CDC report: US flu surge hits highest number in 13 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance report, flu infections surged to the highest number since 2009.

Agency data showed an estimated 880,000 lab-confirmed influenza infections, 6,900 people are hospitalized, and 360 people, including one in Indiana, have died.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at the Indianapolis-based Regenstrief Institute about what groups of Hoosiers are at the highest risk of infection, hospitalization and death.

“The people at highest risk are those who are older with multiple comorbidities, multiple medical problems, people who might be immune-compromised, very similar to the risk factors for COVID in terms of not being healthy or well, being older, having a weakened immune system. All of those people are more likely to die from influenza.”

Grannis also says current flu activity is highest in southern states including Mississippi, Texas and Georgia.

As of Monday night, flu activity in Indiana was listed as moderate.