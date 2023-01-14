Medical

CDC reports flu spread in Indiana dropped to ‘moderate’; 38 new deaths reported

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report a significant drop in flu spread in Indiana.

The agency moved the state into the “moderate” category. It’s the first time Indiana has landed in that level since the first week of November.

Friday’s CDC map came the same day the Indiana Department of Health reported 38 new flu deaths, bringing this season’s total to 132. Seven counties are now listed with at least five flu deaths. Hamilton and Vanderburgh counties were added in the death tallies for the first time Friday. Marion has the largest death toll due to flu, 19.

