Medical

CDC warns of life-threatening illness targeting infants circulating in multiple states

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal health officials urge parents and doctors to be on high alert about a potentially fatal illness targeting babies. They are falling sick with what’s called parechovirus.

“The issue of it happening in very young children, the really young infants who are three months and younger, gives rise to the opportunity to create a severe infection,” Dr. Randall Grout, scientist at the Regenstrief Institute, told News 8. “It’s rare, but it can be severe. They can get things like neurologic infections. So, seizures and meningitis. Those are the things we are worried about with this virus.”

Symptoms of parechovirus include fever, irritability, loss of appetite and sleepiness. Grout says if a baby presents any one of these symptoms parents should seek emergency attention immediately.