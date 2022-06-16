Medical

Childhood cancer survivors grossly undertreated for heart disease as adults

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new study, adults who survived cancer as a child are at dangerously low rates of being diagnosed with cardiovascular risk factors.

A report published by the American Heart Association showed this group is 80 percent more likely to be untreated for diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol. 

Dr. Sandeep Dube, a cardiologist, tells News 8:

“These patients survived one very bad illness and they think, ‘Oh, well…I survived this, so I will survive anything,’ so they are focused on being survivors and not focusing on things that happen later in life.”

Findings of the study show childhood cancer survivors were 18.9% less likely to be treated for high blood pressure and 16.3% less likely to be treated for lipid disorders. Men were twice as likely to be underdiagnosed for cardiovascular disease and obese cancer survivors were between two and three times more likely to be untreated.

