Clinical psychologist discusses ways to prevent road rage

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Indiana State Police, there have been more than 50 incidents of road rage in Indianapolis so far this year.

Road rage, according to the ISP, describe road rage as when a gun is displayed or pointed but no shots are fired while someone is driving.

Danielle Henderson, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology and is an assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Indiana University School of Medicine, speaks with News 8 on what can be done to stop road rage from happening.

Dr. Danielle Henderson on News 8 Daybreak. Henderson shared with News 8 ways to utilize your mental health to decrease road rage.
(WISH Photo)

