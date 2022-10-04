Medical

Close to 90% of Americans are losing sleep over health and money troubles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Findings from a new study show an alarming number of Americans are losing sleep over concerns about their health and finances.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine surveyed over two-thousand U.S. adults between Feb. 17 and Feb. 24 of this year. Results showed a staggering 88% of women reported personal health issues prevent them from resting peacefully through the night. The percentage of men was slightly lower at 83%.

Worries about money also have Americans waking up. Analytics from a separate survey show 60% of adults are tossing and turning over financial woes when they should be snoozing.

“The current state of the economy and financial uncertainty, along with health concerns and the ongoing pandemic, are enough to keep anyone up at night,” lead study author, Dr. Anne Morse, said in a news release. “These stressors can lead to anxiety, which can raise your heart rate and body temperature, making it harder to achieve quality sleep.”

To improve sleep, the academy recommends people create a routine that includes going to bed and waking up at the same time each day, eliminating television and surfing the internet and social media 30 minutes before bedtime, and journaling.