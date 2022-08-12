Medical

Common meds raise heart attack risk during hot weather, scientists warn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Findings from a new study show beta blockers and blood thinners, both which are drugs designed to prevent heart disease, may do more harm than good depending on the weather.

Instead of decreasing the risk of a heart attack, the drugs could end up causing one if a person is exposed to high temperatures for too long.

Yale University researchers assessed 2,494 participants between 2001 and 2014. All had experienced a nonfatal heart attack during that time frame. They found patients on beta blockers had a 65% increased risk of having a heart attack on hotter days compared to cooler ones. Patients on blood thinners had a 63% increased risk.

“We hypothesize that some of the medications may make it hard to regulate body temperature,” said study author Dr. Kai Chen in a news release. “Patients taking these medications have higher risk. During heat waves they should really take precaution”

The study was published in Nature Cardiovascular Researcher.