Medical

Common over-the-counter medication linked to chronic back pain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new study, popping anti-inflammatory pills such as Advil or ibuprofen to relieve pain may have the reverse effect.

Researchers at McGill University in Canada followed 98 people with lower back pain. At three months, they found some participants’ pain had resolved while others persisted.

Those whose pain healed released higher levels of what are called neutrophils at month 3, compared to those who did not heal.

Neutrophils are an essential part of the immune system that fight infection. This discovery led researchers to conclude natural inflammation is a necessary part of the healing process. Taking medication to relieve things like headaches, joint, or period pain may prevent their release and end up prolonging the inflammation.

“Neutrophils dominate the early stages of inflammation and set the stage for repair of tissue damage. Inflammation occurs for a reason, and it looks like it’s dangerous to interfere with,” lead study author, Dr. Jeffrey Mogil, said in a statement.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates nearly 50 million people in the U.S. suffer from chronic pain with chronic back pain, making up 25% of all cases.