Community Health dietitian explains benefits of “intuitive eating”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One option for a New Year’s resolution is to incorporate something called “intuitive eating.”

Dallas Parson, a registered dietitian with Community Health Network, visited Daybreak on Wednesday to explain more about it.

Parson talked with News 8’s Drew Blair about what “intuitive eating” is, the mental health benefits it can provide and the value of changing a person’s relationship with food.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.